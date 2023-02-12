Sports

Women's Premier League: Jonathan Batty named Delhi Capitals head coach

Women's Premier League: Jonathan Batty named Delhi Capitals head coach

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 12, 2023, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Batty owns two The Hundred titles as coach

Jonathan Batty has been named the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The former England cricketer boasts a strong CV as a coach, having guided Oval Invincibles Women's to back-to-back The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022. Hemlata Kala, Lisa Keightley and Biju George are also a part of DC's support staff. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The inaugural season of WPL will be played between March 4 and 26.

Delhi Capitals are among the five franchises participating in the competition.

Batty has tasted tremendous success in the coaching arena and would like to do well for the Capitals as well.

Besides DC, the Englishman is currently the head coach of Melbourne Stars in the WBBL and the Surrey women's team.

Here's what Batty said!

Batty reckons WPL will affect not just women's cricket but the entire women's sport across the globe. "It's an incredible time to be involved in WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women's professional sport globally," Batty said in a statement.

A look at Batty's stats

Batty represented Gloucestershire, Hampshire and Surrey in his domestic career. He smashed 9,685 runs in 221 First-Class games at 31.44. The tally includes 20 tons and 41 fifties. In 209 List-A appearances, he mustered 2,992 runs at 21.83 (50s: 14, 100: 1). The 48-year-old also featured in 68 T20 games and returned with 656 runs at 21.86 (50s: 2). 111.56 reads his strike rate.

Who are the others in the coaching staff?

Former India international Hemlata Kala and former England Women's head coach Lisa Keightley have been named the assistant coaches of the team. Kala featured in seven Women's Tests, 78 WODIs, and a solitary T20I, mustering 1,531 international runs. Keightley accumulated 3,009 runs in 91 international appearances across formats for Australia Women. Biju George has been appointed as the franchise's fielding coach.

Owners of the five teams

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

Auction to take place on February 13

Meanwhile, the player auction for the competition will take place on Monday (February 13). Each franchise has been allotted an auction purse of Rs. 12 crore to build their squads. The squad strength will be between 15 and 18 players.