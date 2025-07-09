'I should get Nobel Prize': Kejriwal on Delhi governance  

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stirred controversy by claiming he deserves a "Nobel Prize" for governance. He made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Mohali, Punjab, where he released the Punjabi version of senior party leader Jasmine Shah's book "Kejriwal Model." "For as long as our government has been in power (in Delhi), we weren't allowed to work, yet we still managed to deliver," he said.

Political accusations BJP demolished Mohalla clinics in Delhi: Kejriwal Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the municipal corporation to sabotage the AAP's initiatives. He specifically mentioned Mohalla Clinics, which he said were demolished by bulldozers sent by BJP-ruled corporations. "You will be surprised to know that the AAP built Mohalla Clinics in Delhi while facing so many difficulties....These people demolished five Mohalla Clinics by sending bulldozers to their BJP-ruled municipal corporation. What did they get? The municipal corporation demolished all the government Mohalla Clinics," he said.

Governance critique Conditions have worsened since BJP came to power Kejriwal also slammed the BJP's governance in Delhi, claiming it has worsened conditions since they came to power. He said Mohalla Clinics are being closed, and free services like medicines and tests have been stopped. "Mohalla Clinics are being shut down, free medicines and tests discontinued, roads are broken, and 6-hour power cuts are back," he said. "The BJP has worsened the condition of Delhi," he asserted.