What's the story

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tinku Bhargav in a murder case, noting that he is not a flight risk and has cooperated with the investigation.

It also observed that there is no possibility of him influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence if released on bail.

Bhargav, also known as Yatendra, was arrested in 2022 for allegedly murdering his friend, jeweler Naveen Verma.