BJP leader accused of beheading friend gets bail
What's the story
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tinku Bhargav in a murder case, noting that he is not a flight risk and has cooperated with the investigation.
It also observed that there is no possibility of him influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence if released on bail.
Bhargav, also known as Yatendra, was arrested in 2022 for allegedly murdering his friend, jeweler Naveen Verma.
Case details
Bhargav's alleged crime and previous bail rejection
According to the prosecution, Bhargav allegedly conspired to kill Verma by making him drink alcohol before shooting him dead.
After the murder, Bhargav and an accomplice are said to have dumped Verma's body in Sikandra. They were caught by the police while looking for a place to dispose of the severed head.
This was Bhargav's second bail plea after his first was rejected in January 2024.
Bhargav has been in jail since August 2022.
Legal proceedings
Court emphasizes accused's right to prepare defense
His counsel argued that all prosecution witnesses have been examined and proceedings under Section 313 CrPC/defense evidence will soon begin.
Bhargav has been directed not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and must appear before the trial court unless exempted due to personal reasons.
Local BJP leaders had earlier said that they had no knowledge of Bhargava's association with the party.
"It's not known if he is also an office bearer," a local BJP leader said in 2022.