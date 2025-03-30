What's the story

A recent meeting between Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and Hemant Soren, CM of Jharkhand, has created a controversy.

The two-hour-long discussion was focused on mining rights for two coal projects in the state.

But this unexpected cooperation has raised questions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) stance on Adani, with implications for the broader INDIA bloc, which includes Congress.