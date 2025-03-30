BJP questions meeting between Adani, Hemant Soren over coal projects
What's the story
A recent meeting between Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and Hemant Soren, CM of Jharkhand, has created a controversy.
The two-hour-long discussion was focused on mining rights for two coal projects in the state.
But this unexpected cooperation has raised questions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) stance on Adani, with implications for the broader INDIA bloc, which includes Congress.
Meeting details
Adani's mining rights at the center of discussion
"The two-hour closed-door meeting centred around commercial mining in Adani's two coal blocks in Gondulpura (Hazaribag) and Godda, which is pending due to land acquisition and other mandatory statutory clearances, besides deliberations on future investment opportunities," a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
The projects have been on hold due to land acquisition and other requisite statutory clearances.
However, future investment opportunities were also discussed in the closed-door meeting.
Political implications
BJP questions Congress's motives
BJP has questioned if the "jibes and allegations" against Adani by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc during last year's elections were nothing more than political tactics.
This meeting follows Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav demanding a review of land acquisition for Adani's Godda thermal power plant, which supplies power to Bangladesh.
Yadav alleged this acquisition was done in violation of the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act.
Project challenges
Adani's coal projects facing hurdles
Adani has been facing hurdles in its coal projects in Jharkhand due to pending statutory clearances. In Gondulpura, the company is facing resistance from locals over land acquisition.
However, an Adani Group official said the meeting was pre-planned and long overdue. The chairman's office directly coordinated everything with Soren's office for this meeting.
Response
JMM and Congress defend the meeting
Both Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress defended the meeting.
JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said their criticism wasn't person-specific, but directed at the BJP's government at the Center for favoring a specific group of capitalists.
He added that any right investments for the state are always welcome to create jobs and promote development.