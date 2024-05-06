Next Article

Ex-Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC after HC rejects bail plea

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:58 am May 06, 202411:58 am

What's the story Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday moved the Supreme Court after the Jharkhand High Court denied his bail plea. The plea is tied to a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam. Soren has requested an immediate hearing of his case on Monday. The panel overseeing the case includes Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Supreme Court panel directs Soren's counsel for urgency justification

The panel, led by CJI Chandrachud, has instructed Kapil Sibal, the senior advocate representing Soren, to submit an email detailing the reasons for the urgency of the case. The CJI said he would look into the request. To recall, on May 3, the Jharkhand HC dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In his plea, Soren has claimed that his arrest was unwarranted and his remand in the matter was arbitrary and illegal.

ED probe against Soren

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chairperson was arrested by the ED in the land scam case in January. Meanwhile, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Ranchi has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Soren in a land scam case. The court will give its verdict on May 10.