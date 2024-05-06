Next Article

Academics defend VC selection process

Academics seek action against Rahul for comments on VC appointments

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:33 am May 06, 2024

What's the story A group of 181 academics, including current and former university leaders, have called for action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his allegations about the appointment of vice chancellors (VCs). In an open letter titled "Torchbearers Being Torched," they accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation and damaging the reputation of VCs for political gain. The signatories defended the VC selection process as rigorous, transparent, and merit-based.

Among the signatories of the letter were Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Yogesh Singh from Delhi University, and Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur. They emphasized that the VC selection process is based on meritocracy, scholarly distinction, and integrity. This was in direct response to Gandhi's assertion that VCs were chosen due to their affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Academics stress importance of expertise in VC selection

The academics highlighted that the selection of VCs is based on academic and administrative expertise, as well as a progressive vision for university advancement. They said, "We categorically and unequivocally discard such claims." The letter further emphasized their commitment to fostering an environment that values diversity, encourages independent thought, and supports academic achievement. They also pledged to uphold high standards in governance integrity, ethical conduct, and institutional integrity as custodians of knowledge and leaders in academia.

Academics advocate for constructive dialogue in higher education

The academics called for constructive dialogue and active participation from all relevant parties in shaping the future of higher education. Their letter ended with a strong appeal for discernment in distinguishing truth from falsehood and refraining from "spreading baseless rumors." They reiterated their commitment to principles of meritocracy, integrity, and excellence within higher education. The academics pointed to significant advancements in Indian universities as evidence of their dedication to academic quality and societal relevance.