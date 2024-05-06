Mother throws speech-impaired son into crocodile-infested river: Report
A 26-year-old woman, Savitri, allegedly threw her six-year-old speech-impaired son into a river known for its crocodile population in a disturbing event in Dandeli taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka. The incident reportedly occurred after an intense argument with her husband, Ravi Kumar (27). According to the police report, the couple's disputes often revolved around their eldest son's speech disability.
Tragic end to family dispute over child's disability
Kumar, the father, had allegedly questioned Savitri about their speech-impaired child's birth and suggested she "throw the child away" multiple times. Following a particularly heated argument on Saturday evening, Savitri in exasperation is said to have thrown her elder son into a waste canal connected to the crocodile-infested Kali river. The couple also has another two-year-old son.
Child's body found, parents arrested: Police investigation underway
The incident was reported to the authorities by concerned neighbors. Despite immediate search efforts involving local residents and divers, the child could not be located due to poor visibility. The following morning, however, police managed to retrieve the child's body bearing severe injuries and bite marks, with a missing hand indicative of a crocodile attack. Both parents have been arrested in connection with the incident as investigations continue.