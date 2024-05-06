Next Article

Mother accused of throwing son into river

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:25 am May 06, 2024

What's the story A 26-year-old woman, Savitri, allegedly threw her six-year-old speech-impaired son into a river known for its crocodile population in a disturbing event in Dandeli taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka. The incident reportedly occurred after an intense argument with her husband, Ravi Kumar (27). According to the police report, the couple's disputes often revolved around their eldest son's speech disability.

Family conflict

Tragic end to family dispute over child's disability

Kumar, the father, had allegedly questioned Savitri about their speech-impaired child's birth and suggested she "throw the child away" multiple times. Following a particularly heated argument on Saturday evening, Savitri in exasperation is said to have thrown her elder son into a waste canal connected to the crocodile-infested Kali river. The couple also has another two-year-old son.

Investigation progress

Child's body found, parents arrested: Police investigation underway

The incident was reported to the authorities by concerned neighbors. Despite immediate search efforts involving local residents and divers, the child could not be located due to poor visibility. The following morning, however, police managed to retrieve the child's body bearing severe injuries and bite marks, with a missing hand indicative of a crocodile attack. Both parents have been arrested in connection with the incident as investigations continue.