Poor rainfall in 2023 has resulted in one of the worst water crises in recent years

As Bengaluru suffers worst-ever water crisis, political blame game ensues

By Chanshimla Varah 10:42 pm Mar 07, 202410:42 pm

What's the story The ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru has sparked a political blame game, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pointing fingers at the Congress's government for poor water management and threatening protests. The city is facing a water shortfall of over 1,500 million liters per day (MLD) in its daily water requirement, which ranges between 2,600 to 2,800 MLD. To address these concerns, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set up control rooms at the taluk level along with helpline numbers.

Poor rainfall in 2023 has resulted in one of the worst water crises in recent years in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The inadequate rainfall has caused a considerable reduction in the water levels of the Cauvery River, affecting both drinking water supply and agricultural irrigation. Furthermore, the depletion of borewells has exacerbated the situation, emphasizing the critical need for immediate action.

Government's response to crisis

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, in charge of Bengaluru Development, has also announced the takeover of private tankers and borewells to meet the city's water demand. This came amid reports that water tanker operators were exploiting the crisis by significantly hiking prices. Earlier, a 1,000-liter water tanker cost between Rs. 600-800, but costs have suddenly risen to over Rs. 2,000 in recent days. Shivakumar further warned private tanker owners to register their vehicles or face penalties, including impounding of unregistered tankers.

Borewell at Shivakumar's house also dried up

Bengaluru fixes water tanker rates

The state government is also planning to use milk tankers from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to transport water in Bengaluru. As part of its efforts to tackle the water crisis, the district administration also fixed rates for 200 private tankers for a four-month period on Thursday. A 6,000-liter water tanker will now cost Rs. 600 for a distance of five kilometers. An 8,000-liter and 12,000-liter tanker will cost Rs. 700 and Rs. 1,000, respectively.

Villages at risk

7,082 villages, 1,193 wards vulnerable to drinking water-crisis

The government estimates that 7,082 villages in Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including the Bengaluru Urban district, could experience a drinking water crisis in the coming months. According to a Revenue Department report, the Tumakuru district has the maximum number of vulnerable villages (746), while Uttara Kannada has the highest number of vulnerable wards. In Bengaluru Urban, 174 villages and 120 wards were identified as vulnerable to the impending water scarcity.