Karnataka: BJP MP's brother arrested for cutting trees worth crores

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:29 pm Dec 31, 202312:29 pm

BJP MP's brother arrested in connection with the felling of trees worth crores

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha's brother Vikram Simha was arrested on Saturday in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly chopping down nearly 126 trees without permission. Vikram is also accused of smuggling wood in a village in Karnataka's Hassan district. While the Organised Crime Squad of Bengaluru's City Crime Branch (CCB) initially arrested Vikram, his custody was later transferred to the state's forest department officials.

Details on arrest of BJP leader's brother, tree felling case

Reportedly, the state forest department filed an FIR against the BJP MP's brother on charges of chopping trees without official authorization from authorities and smuggling wood in the Nandagondanahalli village. The operation came to light when revenue official Mamata went on a field visit to the village and found out about the operation. After she alerted the officers regarding the issue, an FIR was registered against Vikram.

Vikram violated several forest conservation acts: Forest minister

The government-owned forest land, where the trees were allegedly cut, was a "gomala" land (cattle pasture) spread over 12 acres and allotted to two individuals. Confirming Vikram's apprehension, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre told India Today, "This (chopping of 126 trees) is a criminal act." "(The) Forest Conservation Act is there, (the) Tree Conservation Act is there, he has violated all of these," Khandre added.

Recent row against BJP MP in Parliament security breach

Significantly, the development comes as the BJP MP faces flak over the December 13 Parliament security breach. To recall, Pratap's office issued visitor passes to two individuals who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke bombs. Two other protestors simultaneously staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament complex before being arrested. The Delhi Police has arrested six individuals involved in the meticulously planned attack so far.

People will decide whether I'm patriot or traitor: Pratap

In his first public reaction since the security breach, Pratap said that he left the matter to the gods and his supporters to determine if he was a traitor or a patriot. "Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mother Kaveri...people of Mysore and Kodagu who have seen my work in the last 20 years will decide if I'm a traitor or a nation lover," said the Mysore-Kodagu MP last week. "They will decide in the April 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections," added the Karnataka politician.