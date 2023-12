Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

By Riya Baibhawi 04:30 pm Dec 13, 202304:30 pm

Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, took oath as the fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, took oath as the fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders in Raipur. Sai is a prominent tribal leader belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Union minister of Steel, Labour and Employment.

