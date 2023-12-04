Election results: Counting underway for 40 seats in Mizoram

The counting of votes began at 8:00am for the Mizoram assembly elections on Monday after polling for the 40-member assembly occurred on November 7. The state is going to witness a high-profile two-way contest between the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF). As per exit polls, the ZPM is set to beat the ruling MNF.

All you need to know about vote counting in Mizoram

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, the counting is taking place at 13 polling stations and 40 counting halls across the state. At the 40 counting halls around Mizoram, there will be 56 postal ballot tables and 399 EVM tables. To recall, over 80% of the 8.57 lakh voters cast ballots to decide the fate of 174 candidates in Mizoram last month.