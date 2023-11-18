Khalistani group threatens to 'shut down' ICC World Cup final

By Riya Baibhawi 04:35 pm Nov 18, 202304:35 pm

The Indian government has designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a terrorist

Khalistani terrorist and founder of the prohibited United States (US)-based group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has issued a video threatening to disrupt the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad. In the clip, Pannun is seen bringing up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 2002 Gujarat riots, attempting to provoke Muslim and Christian communities, too. Earlier, Pannun warned Sikhs against flying Air India on Sunday, warning their lives could be at risk.

Why does this story matter?

Sikh separatism and demand for Khalistan have gained momentum across Canada in recent months. Pannun, one of the most prominent faces of Sikh separatism, has issued multiple videos threatening the Indian government and Hindus in Canada. His latest video has prompted central agencies and Gujarat Police to be on high alert to tackle any disruption during the cricket match. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Richard Marles, the deputy prime minister of Australia, among others.

Pannun speaks on India's stand on Israel-Hamas conflict

Last month, Pannun cautioned PM Modi to take lessons from the Israel-Palestine war to avoid a similar "reaction" in India. He had said, "People under illegal occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react. And violence begets violence." In his latest video, Pannun also shared his thoughts on India's position on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This comes after India voted in favor of a resolution condemning Israeli activities in the "Occupied Palestinian Territory" at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Security enhanced at Ahmedabad airport

In the aftermath of Pannun's threat, security has been increased at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Security measures have also been upped at Delhi and Amritsar airports amid Pannun's warnings against Air India flights. Earlier this month, the Khalistani leader had cautioned that the lives of people on Air India flights could be at risk. Air India operates several flights to and from Canada's Vancouver and Mississauga.

Legal action against Pannun for threats

In September, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Pannun for allegedly issuing threats and inciting hatred before the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match. The Indian government has already designated him as a terrorist. Notably, the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) called on Canada's law enforcement agencies on Wednesday to address the alleged threats by Pannun against Air India flights. Canada's federal police earlier said that it was investigating Pannun's threat video.