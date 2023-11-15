Mohammed Shami becomes first Indian with an ODI seven-wicket haul

By Parth Dhall 11:47 pm Nov 15, 202311:47 pm

Mohammed Shami took 7/57 against New Zealand

Mohammed Shami starred in India's splendid win against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian seamer took seven wickets as India bowled NZ out for 327 while defending 397. Shami became the first Indian bowler to take seven wickets in an ODI innings. He broke the record of Stuart Binny.

The pick of India's bowlers

Shami was once again the pick of India's bowlers, having picked up a match-winning seven-wicket haul. He scalped New Zealand's first two wickets to get India on top. The Indian seamer then dismissed NZ skipper Kane Williamson, which proved the game-changer. Shami also got rid of Tom Latham, Mitchell, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson. He conceded 57 runs in 9.5 overs.

Shami enters record books

As mentioned, Shami has become the first Indian bowler with a seven-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Before this match, Binny held the best bowling figures for India in the format. He took 6/4 against Bangladesh in June 2014. Shami now also has the best bowling returns in World Cup knockouts, breaking Gary Gilmour's record (6/14 for Australia vs England, Leeds, 1975).

Four ODI WC fifers

Shami now has four ODI World Cup five-wicket hauls, the most in the tournament. He broke a tie with Australia's Mitchell Starc, who owns three fifers. Shami has also become the first bowler to bag three five-fors in a single World Cup edition. He took 5/54 against New Zealand in Dharamsala and 5/18 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Two WC fifers against an opponent

Shami has become the first Indian to take two or more fifers against an opponent in ODI World Cups. Both Shami and Starc have two fifers against the Black Caps in the tournament.

Most wickets for India in a WC edition

Shami now has the most wickets for India in an ODI World Cup edition. He has raced to 23 wickets in World Cup 2023. The Indian pacer broke the record of Zaheer Khan, who picked up 21 wickets in the 2011 WC edition. Overall, Shami now has the joint third-most wickets in a single World Cup edition.

A look at the match summary

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led India's charge after they elected to bat. Rohit Sharma smashed a 29-ball 47, while Shubman Gill retired hurt. Centurions Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer hammered the Kiwi bowlers, with KL Rahul's cameo powering India (397/4). Shami reduced NZ to 39/2 before Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell retaliated. Glenn Phillips then joined Mitchell, but NZ succumbed to Shami's brilliance.