Virat Kohli slams his seventh 50-plus score in 2023 WC

2 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:36 pm Nov 12, 202304:36 pm

Virat Kohli raced past 1,600 ODI WC runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Extending his sensational run, Virat Kohli slammed a fine half-century against the Netherlands in the last league game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. This was his seventh 50-plus score in nine outings at the event as Kohli has now become the leading run-getter of the competition. He ended up scoring 51 off 56 balls (5 fours, 1 six). Here are his stats.

A well-paced fifty from Kohli

Batting first in Bengaluru, India were off to a flier as both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill went after the bowlers from the outset. The duo added 100 runs. Kohli made great utilization of the solid foundation and recorded yet another half-century. He was involved in a 71-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. He eventually fell prey to Roelof van der Merwe.

Over 1,600 runs in ODI WCs

Kohli has now raced to 1,624 runs in 35 WC matches as he averages 58 (100s: 4, 50s: 11). Only Sachin Tendulkar (2,278) and Ricky Ponting (1,743) own more runs at the event. Kohli's tally of 15 fifty-plus World Cup scores is only second to that of Tendulkar (21). Notably, Kohli is standing in his fourth ODI WC edition.

Leading run-getter of the event

Kohli has now raced to 594 runs at 99 in the 2023 WC. He displaced Quinton de Kock (591) as the leading run-getter. Kohli's tally reads five fifties and two tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 35-year-old became the third player to accomplish seven 50-plus scores in a WC edition, having joined Tendulkar (2003) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

Here are his overall numbers

Kohli completed 13,500 ODI runs in his recent outing against Sri Lanka. The star batter is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having racked up 13,677 runs in 290 ODIs. His average of 58.44 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. He has the joint-most tons in the format (49). Kohli also owns 71 half-centuries in ODI cricket.