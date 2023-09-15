Asia Cup: Shardul Thakur claims three-wicket haul versus Bangladesh

Playing his 42nd ODI, Shardul has now raced to 63 wickets at 28.56 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Shardul Thakur continued his wicket-taking spree in India's final Super Fours game against Bangladesh in the 2023 Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer bowled a fine spell and recorded figures worth 3/65 in 10 overs. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Though Shardul went for runs toward the end, he picked some crucial wickets. Here are his stats.

Shardul got to operate with the new ball and he dismissed debutant opener Tanzid Hasan (13) in the fourth over. In the following over, he dismissed Anamul Haque (4), leaving the Tigers tottering at 28/3. Just when Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (80) looked set to get a hundred, Shardul shattered his stumps. The pacer, however, struggled to contain runs in the end overs.

Playing his 42nd ODI, Shardul has now raced to 63 wickets at 28.56. His economy rate of 6.16 is indeed on the higher side. He has recorded three four-wicket hauls in the format. In 2023, he has completed 19 wickets in just 11 games at an economy of 5.92. Also known for his big-hitting abilities, Shardul has a fifty in ODI cricket.

India need to chase 266

Bangladesh posted 265/8 in their allotted 50 overs in Colombo. While skipper Shakib managed 80, youngster Towhid Hridoy scored an important 54. Both players bailed Bangladesh out after they lost wickets cheaply. Nasum Ahmed hit an important 45-ball 44 toward the end. Meanwhile, the contest is a mere dead rubber as India have already qualified for the final while Bangladesh were eliminated.

