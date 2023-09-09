Asia Cup: Will India-Pakistan match be impacted by rain?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 08:30 am 2 min read

A reserve day is in place for this match (Source: X/@BCCI)

Pakistan and India are set to cross swords in the Super Fours Match 3 of the 2023 Asia Cup. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is scheduled to host this blockbuster encounter on Sunday (September 10). However, dark clouds are looming over the duel as rain can hamper another Indo-Pak game. Here we look at the weather report for the much-awaited match.

Another washout clash on the cards?

The group-stage game between these two sides, which took place in Pallekele last week, got washed out. The current forecast suggests that fans can experience another disappointment. According to Accuweather, the Colombo weather forecast predicts a 70% chance of rain on Sunday morning. The temperature will continue to go down as the day progresses. The rain is likely to get heavier during the match.

PCB planned to move matches to Hambantota

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board, the official hosts of the tournament, wanted the games in Colombo to move to Hambantota. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sent an email to them, stating that no changes in venues would be made. Though PCB reluctantly agreed, the board sent a letter to ACC president Jay Shah protesting the decision-making process.

A reserve day in place in Indo-Pak game

Notably, a reserve day has been designated for this contest. ACC confirmed the same on September 9. Hence, if the game is not concluded on Sunday, it will continue on Monday from where it left off. The final game, on September 17, is the only other match with a reserve day in the ongoing competition.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 14 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 2). Since 2010, India have won four of their six ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

