India vs Nepal, Asia Cup: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 03, 2023 | 01:30 pm 2 min read

India and Nepal have never met in international cricket before (Source: X/@ICC)

India will be up against Nepal in the Match 5 of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on September 4. The two sides are set to meet for the first time in international cricket. While Nepal were humbled by Pakistan in the tournament opener, India's opener against Pakistan got washed out. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Virat Kohli vs Karan KC

Virat Kohli could manage just four runs against Pakistan and would be raring to display a better show against Nepal. Right-arm pacer Karan KC has been in sublime form lately and would like to get the better of the Indian batting juggernaut. With 31 wickets in 19 matches, Karan is the second-highest wicket-taker this year (ODIs). Meanwhile, Kohli owns four ODI tons in SL.

Hardik Pandya vs Sandeep Lamichhane

Hardik Pandya, who scored 87 against Pakistan, would like to replicate his performance. As he enjoys batting against leg-spin, Sandeep Lamichhane can have a hard time against him. The Indian all-rounder has a batting strike rate of 129.20 against leggies in ODIs. Among bowlers with at least 50 ODI wickets, Lamichhane (17.71) has the best average.

Aasif Sheikh vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is set to bowl in ODIs for the first time in over a year. He would be raring to make the new ball talk. Opener Aasif Sheikh can have troubles against the Indian speedster. Bumrah has taken 34 powerplay wickets in ODIs with his economy in this phase being 4.04. Notably, Sheikh fell to right-arm pacer Naseem Shah in his preceding outing.

Kushal Malla vs Kuldeep Yadav

Middle-order batter Kushal Malla will have the onus to tackle the spinners. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in red-hot form lately, would enjoy operating in Pallekele. Notably, Malla was Nepal's highest run-getter at the 2023 Men's Premier Cup, having slammed 238 runs at a strike rate of 155.55. Notably, Kuldeep has scalped 22 wickets in 11 ODI innings this year.

