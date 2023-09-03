Sri Lanka register maiden WT20I win over England: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 03, 2023 | 12:16 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka won the second WT20I by eight wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have scripted history by recording their maiden Women's T20I win over England. They accomplished the feat with a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph in the second WT20I of the three-match series on Saturday (September 2). The series is now leveled at 1-1 as skipper Chamari Athapaththu led her side from the front with a brilliant fifty. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first in Chelmsford, England never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Number-eight Charlotte Dean (34) was their only batter to score over 15. England were folded for 104 in 18 overs. In reply, SL lost opener Anushka Sanjeewani (1) early. However, Athapaththu's 55 off 31 and Harshitha Samarawickrama's 30*off 35 meant SL crossed the line in just 13.2 overs.

Maiden T20I win over England

This was the 11th WT20I meeting between the two sides and SL emerged winners for the first time. The past 10 encounters went in England's favor. Meanwhile, the Lankans have a solitary win against England in Women's ODIs as well. They have lost 15 WODIs against the Brits. One of their games got washed out. The two sides have never met in Women's Tests.

Still winless against Australia in WT20Is

SL have met Netherlands once in WT20Is and they lost that encounter. Australia are the only other team against whom the Lankans are yet to record a WT20I win. The two sides have met seven times in the format so far and the Aussies emerged winners every single time. Meanwhile, SL have 12 defeats and a solitary win versus NZ in WT20Is.

2,500 runs up for Athapaththu

Meanwhile, Athapaththu has become the first SL player to accomplish 2,500 WT20I runs. Overall, she became the 12th batter to get the mark. Athapaththu, who debuted in the format back in 2009, has now raced to 2,554 runs in 118 games at 22.60 with her strike rate being 105.71. The tally includes eight fifties and a solitary hundred.

