Sai Sudharsan to play County Championship for Surrey: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 05:54 pm 2 min read

Sai Sudharsan has been roped in by Surrey for their County Championship run-in (Photo credit: X/@sais_1509)

Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan has been roped in by Surrey for their County Championship run-in. Surrey are currently top of Division One and lead Essex, by 17 points. Surrey have been hampered by several issues. Tom Latham has joined the national set-up after a short mid-season spell. England's Ollie Pope is out injured. Will Jacks and Sam Curran are currently with England. Here's more.

A look at his career stats

Sudharsan has made eight First-Class appearances and averages 42.71 with two hundreds and a fifty. He has scored 598 runs so far with the best score of 179. He has also played regularly in the IPL over the last two seasons for Gujarat Titans and has 859 runs overall in 20-over cricket. Sudharsan also owns 1,088 runs in List A cricket at 68.00.

Sai has come highly recommended to me by people: Stewart

"With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I'm pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players," Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said. "Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him."

Sudharsan will be available for Surrey's final three Championship fixtures

Sudharsan will be available for Surrey's final three Championship fixtures, starting with Warwickshire's visit to the Kia Oval on September 3. Surrey then take on Northamptonshire on September 19 before facing Hampshire on September 26.

