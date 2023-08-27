3rd ODI: Pakistan's Shadab Khan shines with 3/42 against Afghanistan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 27, 2023 | 01:03 am 2 min read

Shadab Khan claimed 3/42 from his 10 overs against Afghanistan in the third ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers against Afghanistan in the third ODI in Colombo. He claimed 3/42 in his 10 overs as Pakistan won the match by 59 runs. They posted a total of 268/8 on a slow pitch and Shadab and the other bowlers did their job by bundling out Afghanistan for 209. Here we decode his stats.

A decisive spell from Shadab

The leg spinner was introduced into the attack in the 13th over. Although he kept it tight, he didn't scalp a wicket in his first four overs. He removed Riaz Hassan who mistimed his sweep and handed a catch. Three balls later, he also outfoxed Hashmatullah Shahidi. He trapped Shahidullah right in front of the stumps, breaking his 57-run partnership with Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 59th ODI match, the 24-year-old has raced to 77 wickets at an average of 32.18. The leg spinner has claimed four four-wicket hauls in this format. With the bat, he has amassed 721 runs at an average of 28.84. Shadab has slammed four fifties in ODI cricket. He has scored 101 runs and scalped five wickets in four ODIs against Afghanistan.

His ODI stats at home, away and neutral venues

Shadab has been Pakistan's frontline spinner in ODIs for some time now. In eight ODI at home, he has scalped 13 wickets at 33.30. The leg spinner has compiled 31 dismissals in 27 away (home of opposition) ODIs at 38.45. Shadab has played 24 ODI in neutral venues and scalped 33 wickets at 25.84. He has scalped 36 wickets in 23 matches in Asia.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Pakistan lost their openers inside 12.5 overs. But Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship by adding a 110-run stand. Later, Mohammed Nawaz and Agha Salman added 61 runs to take Pakistan to 268/8. In reply, Afghanistan were reduced to 97/7. Shahidullah and Mujeeb added 57 runs to evade the embarrassment. Mujeeb slammed a sensational fifty but it wasn't enough.

