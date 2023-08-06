Pakistan get government clearance for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Sports

Pakistan get government clearance for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 09:59 pm 1 min read

Pakistan to play India on October 14 in Ahmedabad (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan cricket team will travel to India to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup, removing the doubts regarding their participation. They have received clearance for the same from the government. While there are no doubts about their participation in the quadrennial event, PCB hasn't taken a decision on their match against India in Ahmedabad. However, they haven't demanded a change in venue.

A statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023." "Pakistan believes that state of relations with India shouldn't stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the statement read.

Share this timeline