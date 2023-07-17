Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistan keeper to 3,000 Test runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 17, 2023 | 02:56 pm 2 min read

Sarfaraz Ahmed has become the first Pakistan wicketkeeper to complete 3,000 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka marked his milestone. The veteran entered the game, requiring just eight runs to get the mark. He ended up scoring a 15-ball 17 in Pakistan's first innings with the help of three boundaries. Here are further details.

First Pakistan keeper to get this feat

As mentioned, Sarfaraz became the first Pakistani player to complete 3,000 Test runs as the designated wicket-keeper. He has now raced to 3,009 runs in 55 Tests at 38.57. Moreover, his strike rate is in excess of 70 (70.43), which speaks volumes about his attacking approach. The tally also includes 21 fifties and four tons with his highest score being 118.

Sarfaraz's journey in Tests

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against Australia back in 2010. However, he had to wait for over three years to earn his second Test cap. 2014 turned out to be his breakthrough year as he cemented his place in the team. In 2017, he was named Pakistan's Test captain. A poor run of scores saw his getting dropped in 2019.

Four successive fifty-plus scores after comeback

The two-match series against New Zealand marked Sarfaraz's return in December last year, the veteran's first Test assignment at home. He celebrated his return with 50-plus scores in all four innings including a ton. His scores read 86, 53, 78, and 118. He topped the run-scoring chart with 335 runs at 83.75. The 36-year-old was also adjudged the Player of the Series.

His run against Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has enjoyed operating against Sri Lanka. In 10 Tests against them, he has raced to 739 runs at a brilliant average of 49.26. The tally includes seven half-centuries and a solitary ton with his highest score being 103.

How has the match shaped up?

Sri Lanka had a patchy start after electing to bat. They lost Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Dinesh Chandimal within 16 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva (122) and Angelo Mathews (64) steadied the ship with a century stand. SL, hence, finished at 312. In response, Pakistan have suffered a top-order collapse, losing five wickets inside 110 runs.

