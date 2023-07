Asian Games: Ruturaj, Harmanpreet to lead India in cricket

July 15, 2023

India will look up to Harmanpreet Kaur at the Asian Games (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian men's cricket team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad as the BCCI announced the squad for the Asian Games, set to be played in Hangzou, China in September this year. Notably, Rinku Singh has been called up to the side. Meanwhile, the women's team will be led by regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy.

Here's the men's squad

India men squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Here's the women's squad

India women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

