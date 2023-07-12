Duleep Trophy final, Day 1: South Zone placed at 182/7

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 12, 2023 | 06:21 pm 2 min read

South Zone ended Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final against West Zone at 182/7 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Zone ended Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final against West Zone at 182/7. On a rain-hit day along with bad light, South Zone were going strongly at one stage before losing quick wickets to surrender the momentum. Hanuma Vihari was South Zone's top scorer with a 63-run knock. Tilak Varma scored 40. For West Zone, Shams Mulani claimed 2/19. Here's more.

The story of South Zone's innings

South Zone lost Ravikumar Samarth early on (15/1) before Mayank Agarwal fell for 28 (42/2). Varma and Vihari then took South Zone to 100/2 at lunch. In the second session, Arzan Nagwaswalla dismissed Varma (121/3) before three more wickets fell in quick succession. Vihari was bowled out by Shams Mulani. After resumption, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was also sent back, leaving South Zone at 176/7.

Vihari slams his 46th First-Class fifty

Vihari struck 63 from 130 balls, sharing a 79-run stand for the third wicket alongside Varma. Vihari's 63 has taken him to 8,706 runs in FC cricket at an average of over 53. He smashed nine fours in his knock. He has 23 tons and 46 fifties under his belt. 839 runs of Vihari have come for India at 33.56 (100s 1, 50s 3).

What about West Zone's bowling?

Nagwaswalla, who broke the partnership of Varma and Vihari, took 2/45 from 15 overs. Chintan Gaja claimed two wickets, conceding just 27 from 16 overs. Mulani (2/19) and Atit Sheth (1/47) were the other wicket-takers for the side.

