3rd Ashes Test: Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes claim three-fers

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 09, 2023 | 01:22 am 1 min read

England pacers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes claimed respective three-fers to help their side bowl Australia out for 224 in the second innings ((Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes claimed respective three-fers to help their side bowl Australia out for 224 in the second innings of the third Ashes Test. Australia resumed on 116/4 as only 25.1 overs were possible on Day 3. Australia were bundled out for 224, setting England 251 runs to get. England played five overs, scoring 27/0. Here are further details.

Both players impress with the ball

Both bowlers managed one wicket each on Day 2 and then claimed a brace each on Day 3 to finish with three-fers. Woakes handed England the perfect start, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. He finished with 3/68 from 18 overs. Broad claimed the final two Aussie scalps, including that of half-centurion Travis Head (77). He managed 3/45 from 14.1 overs.

Key numbers for the duo

Broad has raced to 598 scalps at an average of 27.58. Versus Australia, the right-arm pacer is closing in on 150 scalps. He has amassed 147 scalps at 28.60. Overall at home, Broad has managed 392 scalps at 25.75. Meanwhile, Woakes now has 136 scalps at 30.41.

