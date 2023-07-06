Sports

Netherlands beat Scotland, qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup: Stats

Netherlands beat Scotland, qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 08:17 pm 2 min read

Netherlands have qualified for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Scotland by four wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands have qualified for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Scotland by four wickets in the Super Sixes of the Qualifiers on Thursday in Bulawayo. Batting first, Scotland managed 277/9 in 50 overs. Brandon McMullen scored a century. In response, the all-round effort of Bas de Leede helped the Dutch make it through. He scored 123 after claiming a fifer earlier.

CWC Qualifiers: Netherlands join Sri Lanka

Netherlands have joined Sri Lanka as the second team to qualify for the World Cup to be held later this year in India. Sri Lanka made it to the World Cup after overcoming Zimbabwe recently. SL remain unbeaten in the ongoing Qualifiers.

McMullen hammers his second ton of tournament

Scotland all-rounder McMullen smoked a sparking century (106 off 110 balls). His knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. McMullen reached his second ODI hundred in just his 15th appearance in the format. He also owns as many fifties as the all-rounder has raced to 540 runs at 49.09. Meanwhile, his maiden ODI hundred (136) came against Oman.

The third batter with multiple hundreds

McMullen has become the third batter to slam multiple centuries in the competition. He has joined the likes of West Indies's Nicholas Pooran (2) and Zimbabwe's Sean Williams (3). Meanwhile, no other all-rounder owns both, a fifer and a century in the ongoing tournament.

Double joy for Bas de Leede

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede claimed a five-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer returned with 5/52 in 10 overs. Standing in his 30th ODI, de Leede has raced to 24 wickets at an economy of 5.95. With the bat, de Leede creamed the Scots with a 123-run knock from 92 balls. He slammed seven fours and five sixes. He has 765 ODI runs (100s: 1).

How did the match pan out?

Netherlands were 64/3 before de Leede and Richie Berrington added a superb 137-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tomas Mackintosh scored an unbeaten 38 to help the Scots reach 277/9. In response, the Dutch were off to a good start as the openers added 65 runs. Scotland fought back and reduced them to 163/5. However, de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar (33*) made significant contributions.

Share this timeline