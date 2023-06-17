Sports

Shaheen Afridi named in Pakistan's squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 01:20 pm 2 min read

Afridi is one short of 100 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan have named their 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against hosts Sri Lanka. Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi has been added to the squad as he is set to play his first Test since July last year. Uncapped batter Mohammad Hurraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal have also received call-ups. Notably, the tour itinerary is yet to be released. Here are further details.

Afridi set to return to whites

Afridi played the last of his 25 Tests on Lankan soil as he suffered a knee injury in the first Test at Galle. The injury made him miss the 2022 Asia Cup as well. As he sustained another injury at the ICC T20 World Cup, the pacer missed the entire home Test season. Notably, the pacer is one short of 100 Test wickets.

Afridi dearly missed Test cricket

"I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format," Shaheen was quoted as saying in a PCB media release. "I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket."

Hurraira, Jamal awarded for fine performances in domestic cricket

The last two seasons of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier First-Class competition, saw Hurraira top the batting charts. In 11 matches last season, he smoked 1024 at 73.14 including four centuries. Meanwhile, Jamal topped the bowling charts last season, finishing with 31 wickets at 29.71 including two five-fers. The 26-year-old all-rounder played two T20Is against England last year.

Morne Morkel set to join as bowling coach

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel is set to join Team Pakistan as the bowling coach. He has been hired on a six-month contract and the SL series will mark the start of his tenure. Morkel served the South African cricket team in 247 international matches. His 544 international wickets consisted of 309 Test wickets, 188 in ODIs, and 47 in T20Is.

A look at Pakistan's squad

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc and wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood.

