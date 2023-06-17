Sports

BAN vs AFG: Taskin Ahmed claims his best Test figures

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 17, 2023 | 12:27 pm 2 min read

Taskin returned with 4/37 in nine overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan in the one-off Test and walked away with a mammoth 546-run triumph. This is the biggest Test win in terms of runs in the 21st century. Pacer Taskin Ahmed was instrumental to Bangladesh's victory as he claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul in the fourth innings. He returned with 4/37 in nine overs, his best figures in Tests. Here are his stats.

A hostile spell from Taskin

Chasing a mammoth 662, Afghanistan never really looked in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Taskin struck in his very first over, dismissing opener Abdul Malik for five. Rahmat Shah (30), Karim Janat (18), and Yamin Ahmadzai (1) were his other victims in the innings. His hostile spell meant Afghanistan were bundled out for 115 on Day 4.

Best Test figures for Taskin

Meanwhile, this was Takin's third four-wicket haul in the longest format as he is yet to take a fifer. The pacer's 4/37 are now his best figures in Tests as he eclipsed his 4/82 against Zimbabwe in July 2021. Taskin, who made his Test debut in January 2017, has now raced to 30 wickets in 13 Tests at a higher average of 51.50.

How did the game pan out?

Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (76) starred as Bangladesh posted 382 while batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. In reply, the visitors could only manage 146 thanks to Ebadot Hossain's 4/47. Shanto (124), and Mominul Haque (121*) helped Bangladesh declare their second innings at 425/4. Afghanistan managed 115/9 in the fourth innings as Zahir Khan got retired hurt.

Biggest win for Bangladesh in terms of runs

The Tigers recorded their biggest Test win in terms of runs. The 546-run triumph against Afghanistan displaced their 226-run win over Zimbabwe back in January 2005. Overall, this was the third-biggest win by runs in the longest format. England (675 runs versus Australia in 1928) and Australia (562 runs against England in 1934) occupy the top-two spots on the list.

