Rashid Khan ruled out of first two SL ODIs: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 01, 2023, 09:40 am 2 min read

Rashid is Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow to Team Afghanistan, Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka due to a lower-back injury. The ace spinner is expected to return for the third and the final ODI to be played on June 7. Notably, the three-match series is scheduled to get underway on June 2. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Rashid has been a vital part of the Afghanistan team as he can significantly contribute across all three departments.

Moreover, he was in sublime form in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where he played an instrumental role in taking Gujarat Titans to the final.

In his absence, spinners Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad would need to take extra responsibilities.

Here is what ACB said

Notably, the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Rashid's ouster from the first two ODIs in an official statement. "He will remain under full medical observation, and is expected to return for the final ODI on June 7," read the statement. With the ICC ODI World Cup taking place later this year in India, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity.

Sensational run in IPL 2023

As mentioned, Rashid was on a roll in IPL 2023 as he scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 8.24. The leg-spinner finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Mohit Sharma. Moreover, the solitary hat-trick of the competition also belonged to Rashid. With the bat, he mustered 130 runs at a sensational strike rate of 216.67.

Here are his ODI numbers

With 163 wickets in 86 games at a stellar economy rate of 4.17, Rashid is Afghanistan's highest-wicket-taker in ODIs. The tally includes six four-wicket hauls and four fifers. With the willow, he has garnered 1,134 runs in the format at an impressive strike rate of 105.29. Rashid has smashed five fifties in ODI cricket with his highest score being 60*.