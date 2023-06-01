Sports

MS Dhoni to take medical advice for knee injury: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 01, 2023, 09:10 am 2 min read

Dhoni guided CSK to the IPL 2023 title (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will seek medical advice from sports orthopedics in Mumbai to tackle his dodgy-left knee issues. He may undergo surgery if required, confirmed CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Notably, Dhoni guided CSK to a record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this week. He is keen to play the 2024 season as well. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 season with a heavily strapped left knee.

Although he did a fine job with the gloves, the 41-year-old was not swift while running between the wickets.

He did not play even 75 balls combined in the competition as he often placed himself at number eight.

Dhoni said he will play another season if his body allows him.

Here's what Viswanathan said

"Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide," Viswanathan told PTI. "If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call." Notably, Dhoni's retirement would free up a purse of Rs. 12 crore for CSK. Viswanathan, however, stated the franchise is not "even thinking along those lines."

Dhoni shrugs off retirement

"If you see it's the best time to announce retirement," Dhoni stated in the post-match presentation following CSK's thrilling five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final. "But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season." "It would be a gift for them (the fans) to play one more season," Dhoni added.

A look at his IPL numbers

In IPL 2023, Dhoni scored 104 runs at 26. His strike rate of 182.46 was the third-highest among batters with at least 50 runs in the league. The most-capped player in IPL, the wicketkeeper-batter has overall raced to 5,082 runs in 250 games at 38.79 (50s: 24). His strike rate reads 135.92. 4,508 of Dhoni's runs have come in CSK colors.

Fifth IPL trophy for CSK

As mentioned, Dhoni guided CSK to the IPL title for the record fifth time, equaling Mumbai Indians's tally. 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 are the other seasons that saw CSK taste glory. Meanwhile, the veteran has now made 11 appearances in IPL finals, 10 with CSK and one with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. He has a 5-6 win-loss record in summit clashes.