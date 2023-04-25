Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

Gujarat Titans will take the field again when they will welcome the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams are studded with some exceptional superstars, and their duels will definitely be a spectacle to admire. While GT are coming off a win, MI lost their last match. Here's more.

Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Shami

Rohit Sharma has had a below-par start to the season with only a solitary fifty. He would be wary of Mohammed Shami in the Powerplay. The latter has been exceptional for GT. The duo has crossed swords nine times in the IPL, and Rohit has scored 56 runs in 48 deliveries at a paltry strike rate of 116.66. Shami has dismissed him twice.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

Suryakumar Yadav has found form, but his biggest test this season will be to negate Rashid Khan's bowling in the middle overs. They have faced each other seven times, and SKY has scored 33 runs against Rashid at a strike rate of 110 without getting dismissed. SKY owns a strike rate of 124.43 against leg-spinners in the IPL (15 dismissals in 64 innings).

Shubman Gill vs Jason Behrendorff

Shubman Gill has slammed two fifties this season and is in good form. However, in six matches, four times he was dismissed by pacers. Hence, tackling Jason Behrendorff can be a challenge. Behrendorff has scalped 57 Powerplay wickets in 90 T20s with an economy of 7.07. Gill has slammed 852 runs in the Powerplay, the third-highest run-getter in this phase since IPL 2020.

Hardik Pandya vs Piyush Chawla

Hardik Pandya came back in form against LSG and played a match-winning knock. His duel with MI's Piyush Chawla will be crucial. In four IPL meetings, Hardik has smashed 46 runs against Chawla in 21 deliveries. He owns a strike rate of 219.04 and has fallen to him once. Hardik strikes at 124.71 against leg-spinners in the IPL (10 dismissals in 50 innings).

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on April 25. GT have lost twice in three matches here. The pitch will assist both spinners and pacers, but once set, run-scoring will get easier. The chasing team has won all three matches here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).