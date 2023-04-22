Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran clobbers a 29-ball 55 versus MI

Apr 22, 2023

Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran played a blinder against Mumbai Indians in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. 24-year-old Curran came to the crease when his side was reeling at 83/4 in the 10th over. He shared a majestic 92-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Harpreet Singh, helping PBKS manage 214/8. We decode the stats.

Curran hammers a 26-ball 50

Curran hammered a 26-ball 50 before eventually falling for 55 from 29 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 189.66. Curran and Harpreet slaughtered Arjun Tendulkar for 31 runs in the 16th over. Curran then launched Cameron Green for two sixes before Jitesh Sharma joined the party. Curran was eventually dismissed by Jofra Archer.

Key numbers for Curran after a majestic fifty

The 92-run stand between Curran and Harpreet is PBKS's second-best fifth-wicket stand versus MI. Curran clocked his third IPL fifty, besides slamming his best score. He now has 479 runs at 23.95. He registered his third IPL fifty.

PBKS maximize at the death

PBKS maximized at the death (overs 16-20). After 15 overs, PBKS were 118/4 before 96 runs were added off the final five. PBKS managed 109 runs in the final six overs. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the second most runs in the last six overs scored in the tournament's history. Most runs in last six overs: 126, RCB vs GL Bengaluru, 2016.