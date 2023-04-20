Sports

IPL 2023: DC bowl out KKR for 126 at home

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 20, 2023, 10:28 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav took a couple of wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 126 in match number 28 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Delhi. The Knight Riders failed to deliver versus a dominant DC bowling attack. Jason Roy ended up being their top scorer (43). Ishant Sharma took a couple of wickets on his IPL return. Meanwhile, Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 37(30).

A patchy start for KKR

KKR were off to a patchy start after DC elected to field. Bangladesh's Litton Das, who made his IPL debut, departed after scoring a boundary. Mukesh Kumar dismissed him Anrich Nortje got rid of the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer. Ishant, playing his first IPL match in two years, removed KKR skipper Nitish Rana. KKR managed 35/3 in the Powerplay (0-6).

Ishant makes his comeback memorable

Indian seamer Ishant straightaway made a mark on his comeback match. The right-arm pacer last played an IPL match during the 2021 season for the Capitals. Ishant was all over the KKR batters, having bagged figures worth 2/19 in four overs. After completing his spell, Ishant was replaced by Prithvi Shaw, who came in as an Impact Player.

DC bowlers decimate KKR

It was a collected bowling effort from the Capitals. Ishant, Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each, making use of the deceptive strip in Delhi. However, Ishant was the pick of the bowlers, having finished with an economy rate of 4.80. As stated, Mukesh scalped the solitary wicket of Das. Kuldeep dismissed Roy, who slammed a useful 43.

Will DC claim their first win of IPL 2023?

DC are still vying to win their first match of the season. They lost their first five matches in IPL 2023. DC currently occupy the 10th spot on the points table with a Net Run Rate of -1.488.