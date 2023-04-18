Sports

Will CSK skipper MS Dhoni feature in IPL 2024?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 18, 2023, 06:01 pm 4 min read

MS Dhoni has scored 3,085 runs in the death overs of the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

There are a lot of speculations around Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many believe that the 2023 season is his last before he calls time to his career. However, looking at his performance and his fitness, Dhoni's exploits might continue in the 2024 season too. He has been in sublime form with the bat.

Why does this story matter?

Dhoni has been a metronome for CSK and Indian cricket as a whole. He has had a massive influence on many cricketers of this generation.

He has helped the franchise win four titles, and the fans absolutely adore him all over the country but a little more in Chennai.

His contribution to Indian cricket and IPL over the years is simply invaluable.

What did Moeen Ali say about Dhoni's future in CSK

"He (Dhoni) could definitely play again next year," CSK's Moeen Ali told ESPNCricinfo. "The way he's playing, I don't think it'll be his batting that stops him from playing, even if it's in two, three years' time," he added. Moeen was not surprised to see Dhoni tonk sixes versus RR as he has followed his net sessions and is convinced of his six-hitting abilities.

What did Dhoni say about his future last year?

During the 2022 season, Dhoni kept his options open regarding his future with CSK. "You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know," he said regarding his future with the franchise.

Most runs scored in the death overs of the IPL

Dhoni has slammed 3,086 runs in the death overs (16-20) of the IPL, the most by a batter in the tournament. Kieron Pollard is second on this list with 2,032 runs in this phase. He has a strike rate of 174.84 in the death overs and an impressive average of 36.30. The CSK dasher has smashed 179 maximums and 226 fours in this phase.

A look at Dhoni's overall IPL numbers

The CSK skipper recently completed 5,000 runs in the IPL. He became the seventh batter in the tournament to complete the landmark. He currently owns 5,037 runs in 239 IPL appearances at an average of 39.35 (SR: 135.76). He has slammed 235 maximums and 348 fours. Dhoni (694) has scored the most runs in the 20th over of the IPL.

A look at Dhoni's IPL 2023 numbers

Dhoni has batted down the order to primarily play as a finisher in IPL 2023. In the four matches that he has featured this season, he has scored 59 runs and remained unbeaten thrice. His highest score of 32* this season came against RR.

Dhoni wants to focus on the ongoing season

In a promotional event this season, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans. He said, "There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something." Earlier this season, CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni is suffering from a knee injury, and hence, his movements are restricted.

Dhoni has been devious about his retirement plans

Dhoni has been smart in not disclosing much about his future. Back in 2020, when Danny Morrison asked him if it was his last game for CSK, he replied," Definitely not." In IPL 2021, he hinted again when he said, "Still I haven't left behind the legacy." He revealed his desire to play in Chennai last year before taking a call on his future.

CSK registered their third win of IPL 2023 versus RCB

