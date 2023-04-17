Sports

IPL 2023, CSK beat RCB despite Faf-Maxwell carnage: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 17, 2023, 11:19 pm 3 min read

CSK won the match by eight runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Yellow Army successfully defended 226/6, the highest-ever total against RCB at this venue. RCB fell short (218/8) despite a century stand between Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. Incredible knocks from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube powered CSK.

How did the match pan out?

CSK had a steady start after RCB elected to field. The Super Kings scored 53/1 in the Powerplay. Conway and Dube dominated the middle overs, having shared an 80-run stand. Moeen Ali's 9-ball 19* took CSK to 226/6 in 20 overs. RCB were reduced to 15/2 before Maxwell and du Plessis added a century stand. However, Dhoni's spin-to-win ploy propelled CSK to win.

A 45-ball 83 from Conway

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane departed in the first half, Conway continued with his onslaught. The left-handed Kiwi opener raced to his half-century in the 10th over off just 32 balls. Conway carried on with his counter-attack in the middle phase as well. Conway, who was en route to his maiden IPL ton, departed for 83 off 45 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 6).

Dube takes the bowlers to cleaners

Middle-order batter Dube brought the Bengaluru crowd to its feet with his monstrous hitting. The left-handed batter reached his half-century off just 25 balls in the 15th over. It was his fourth fifty of the tournament. Dube racked up 52 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 5 sixes. He registered his first 50+ score of the season.

Dube's record against RCB

Dube, who has featured for RCB before, has a terrific record against them. He has two half-centuries in three innings against the Royal Challengers. Dube vs RCB: 46(32), Mumbai WS (2021), 95*(46), Mumbai DYP (2022), 52*(25), Bengaluru (2023).

Second-highest score for a CSK batter at Chinnaswamy

Conway's 45-ball 83 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the second-highest individual score by a CSK player at the venue. He only trails CSK skipper Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 83 back in April 2019.

Highest-ever total against RCB at Chinnaswamy

CSK have registered their third-highest total (226/6) in the history of IPL. Their highest came against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai in the 2010 edition (246/5). This is also the highest-ever total in CSK-RCB encounters in the tournament. As per Cricbuzz, CSK now have the highest-ever IPL total against the Royal Challengers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A captain's knock by du Plessis

RCB skipper du Plessis led from the front after they lost star batter Virat Kohli early. The former attacked the CSK bowlers in the Powerplay and continued to counter them. Du Plessis notched up a 23-ball half-century in the ninth over (62 off 32 balls). Du Plessis, who slammed his third fifty of IPL 2023, is now the leading run-scorer of the season.

Maxwell smashes a 36-ball 76

While du Plessis led the charge, Maxwell duly supported him from the other end. From 15/2 in 1.6 overs, the duo propelled the Royal Challengers to 141/2 in 12.1 overs. Maxwell stepped up and recorded a fifty off just 24 balls. It was his 15th IPL fifty. He finally smashed 76 off 36 balls with the help of 3 fours and 8 sixes.