IPL 2023: CSK's Devon Conway smokes his fifth half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 17, 2023, 10:07 pm 2 min read

This was Devon Conway's second fifty against RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings star opener Devon Conway smashed his fifth half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in match number 24 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Conway was exceptional as stole the show as CSK posted a mammoth 226/6 from their 20 overs. The NZ batter scored 45-ball 83, slamming six maximums and as many boundaries. Here's more.

A batting blitzkrieg from Conway

Conway batted with great fluency right from the start. He stitched a 74-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, making full use of the powerplay overs and beyond. Later, he became even more ferocious and added 80 runs off only 37 deliveries along with Shivam Dube, who also scored a fifty. Conway was dismissed in the 16th over to a fine yorker from Harshal Patel.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Playing his 12th match for CSK, Conway has raced to 433 runs in the IPL at an average of 39.36. He also owns an impressive strike rate of 146.77 and has slammed five fifties in the tournament. This was his second fifty against RCB and has amassed 139 runs against them. He has an average of 69.50 and owns a strike rate of 169.51.

Second-highest score for a CSK batter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Conway's 45-ball 83 against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the second-highest individual score by a CSK player at the venue. He only trails CSK skipper MS Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 83 back in April 2019.

How did the CSK innings pan out?

Despite losing Gaikwad early, Conway and Rahane were aggressive in their approach and they scored 53 in the powerplay overs. They continued the onslaught before the latter departed. Conway kept the same approach and even Dube joined him. Later, Moen Ali's cameo helped them reach 226/6. Interestingly, all the RCB bowlers claimed a wicket. Mohammed Siraj was exceptional in the Powerplay.