Sports

Who is KKR sensation Suyash Sharma? Key details

Who is KKR sensation Suyash Sharma? Key details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 07, 2023, 10:51 am 2 min read

Debutant Suyash Sharma took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs to open their account in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Debutant Suyash Sharma was among the many KKR players who starred in the contest. The mystery spinner claimed 3/30 in four overs, playing an instrumental role in his side's victory. Here we look at his details.

An impressive debut from Suyash

Suyash wasn't a part of KKR's initial XI. He was later introduced as an 'Impact Player.' The leg-spinner bowled a sensational spell on debut, claiming important wickets of Dinesh Karthik (9) and Anuj Rawat (1) in the same over. Karn Sharma (1) was his other victim in the contest. As a result, RCB were folded for 123 in a chase of 205.

Who is Suyash Sharma?

Suyash was born on May 15, 2003. The 19-year-old hails from Delhi and is among the rare players who made their IPL debut before playing any List-A, First-Class, or T20 match. Hence, the RCB game marked his maiden appearance in competitive cricket. He plays for the Under-25 team of Delhi. Notably, KKR bought him for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction.

Second-best figures by a debutant spinner

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suyash's 3/30 are the second-best figures by a spinner on his IPL debut. Only Mayank Markande (3/23) is ahead of him in this regard. Overall, the mystery leggie claimed the sixth-best figures by an Indian on his IPL debut. Besides Markande, Amit Singh (3/9), Sandeep Sharma (3/21), Ajit Agarkar (3/25), and Anand Rajan (3/27) are ahead of him.

Praise from the skipper

KKR captain Nitish Rana was mighty impressed with Suyash and he expressed the same after the contest. "Suyash is a confident young man and he has belief in himself. He made his chance count and it was great to see him bowl that way."

How did the match pan out?

KKR had a patchy start after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis elected to field at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. They managed 47/2 in the powerplay. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57) slammed his maiden IPL fifty even though he lost his batting partners. KKR were reduced to 89/5 before Shardul Thakur (68) and Rinku Singh (46) propelled them past 200. In reply, RCB were folded for 123.