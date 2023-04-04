Sports

IPL 2023: How does David Warner fare against Mohammed Shami?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023, 06:11 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the seventh game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It promises to be a very fascinating contest, and fans will wait to watch the clash between David Warner and Mohammed Shami. Both players are extremely important to their teams, and whoever wins the duel, will have an upper hand. Here's more.

A look at the battle between the two

Warner is IPL's third-highest run-scorer with 5,937 runs. He will be the third batter to complete 6,000 IPL runs. On the other hand, Shami recently completed 100 IPL scalps. He has mustered 101 wickets in 94 matches at 28.90. He became the 10th pacer to reach the milestone. In the IPL, Warner has scored 99 runs (68) off Shami while getting dismissed twice.

Warner averages 46.87 in IPL (Powerplays)

Warner has a phenomenal record in the Powerplay (IPL). He has amassed 2,906 runs in this phase in 154 innings. While batting in this phase, Warner has a strike rate of 137.26 and an average of 46.87. He got dismissed 62 times in the Powerplay. In 2022, Warner smoked 225 runs in this phase at an average of 45 and got dismissed five times.

Shami's exceptional Powerplay numbers since 2020

Shami has scalped 30 wickets in the Powerplay from 87 matches. However, Shami has improved his numbers lately. Since 2020, he has scalped 23 wickets in the Powerplay in 45 matches, only behind Trent Boult's (33) tally. Shami was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Powerplay last season, with 11 wickets. He shared the tally with Mukesh Choudhury.

Warner had a balanced IPL 2022

Warner was DC's highest run-scorer with 432 runs in 12 matches last season. He smashed 291 runs against pace and got dismissed five times. However, he had an average of 58.20 while striking at 153.96. Against spin, he scored 132 runs at 33 with a strike rate of 138.94. He fell to spin four times. His current form makes him susceptible to pace.

Will Shami win the duel against Warner?

Shami has been in excellent rhythm, having extracted some movement from the new ball. On the other hand, Warner scored a scratchy fifty against LSG. He was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Shami dismissed Devon Conway in the first match against CSK and will fancy his chances of doing it again. Only time will tell if he can replicate that against the Warner.