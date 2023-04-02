Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why celebrities often perform during IPL opening, closing ceremonies

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 02, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

Here's why film celebrities are called to perform in IPL ceremonies

Trends over the years have proved that the Indian populace thrives on three things: cricket, politics, and films. The Indian Premier League (IPL), organized every summer, is the biggest celebration of cricket in India and is enjoyed by a humungous number of cricket aficionados each year. A confluence of showbiz and sports takes place during its opening and closing ceremonies. Here's why it works.

Performance of celebrities translates to successful ticket sales

The most obvious and primary reason behind Bollywood and other film celebrities being called to perform at IPL opening ceremonies is to sell as many tickets as possible. People turn up in large numbers to witness the clash of the creme-de-la-creme of international cricket, but having people from the showbiz industry means the organizers can leverage the huge fan following enjoyed by the stars.

More people tune in from homes to enjoy show

While thousands of fans make it to the stadium to witness the live performances and the subsequent match, there is a much bigger number that watches everything from home, either on television or an OTT platform (this year, it is Jio Cinema). If a fan knows that their favorite celebrity is going to perform, they tune in, thus increasing the viewership for the channel/streamer.

Familiar faces and stupendous coverage? More sponsors and advertisement revenue

Most revenue for the channel, streamer, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) comes from advertising. When there is significant coverage of the opening or closing ceremony, it directly impacts the advertisements shown during the match. Thanks to the celebrities, more people are exposed to the ads and thus, it directly profits the makers, since more sponsors and companies approach them.

Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia performed on Friday

The 16th season of the IPL commenced in Ahmedabad on Saturday (March 31) and the first match was played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. During the opening ceremony that took place sometime before the match, singer-composer Arijit Singh performed several songs, while actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia were also seen performing and adding to the glam quotient of the evening.