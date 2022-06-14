Sports

BCCI earns praise for increasing monthly pensions of former cricketers

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 14, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on Monday (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, increased the monthly pensions of former cricketers (men and women) and former umpires, with effect from June 1, 2022. Under the new scheme, those with a pension of Rs. 50,000 will now receive Rs. 70,000. Meanwhile, the salary of First-class players (Rs. 15,000) has been hiked to Rs. 30,000. Here are further details.

A look at the key details

As per the newly-introduced scheme, former Test players, who receive a pension of Rs. 37,500, will now get Rs. 60,000. Meanwhile, the ex-Test cricketers with a pension of Rs. 50,000 will get Rs. 70,000. Woman international cricketers with Rs. 30,000 pension will receive Rs. 52,500, while First-class cricketers who retired before 2003 will get Rs. 45,000 as pension.

BCCI set for a windfall!

The increments have been announced on the sidelines of the ongoing e-auction of the Indian Premier League media rights (2023-27 cycle). At the end of Day 2, the BCCI was assured of a revenue of nearly Rs. 46,000 crore for the five-year cycle. However, the experts expect the total revenue to cross Rs. 60,000 eventually. Undoubtedly, the BCCI is the world's richest cricket board.

'75% of personnel will get 100% raise'

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on Monday. "I'm pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men and women) and match officials," he said in a statement. Shah further informed that nearly "900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise".

Financial well-being of former cricketers is important: Ganguly

On the historic move, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution."

Former cricketers hail BCCI's decisions

The BCCI's move to increase pensions of former cricketers is being hailed. "This means a lot to retired players." former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif wrote on Twitter. He cited his father's example, stating, "My father, Mohammad Tarif, is always very happy when he gets his pension." Leg-spinner Amit Mishra believes it is a "remarkable decision which will be followed by foreign boards soon".

A look at Kaif's tweet

Thanks BCCI, this means a lot to retired players. My father, Mohammad Tarif, is always very happy when he gets his pension. Money gives security, recognition makes you proud.@BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah https://t.co/BraaYW2G8q — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 13, 2022