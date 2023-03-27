Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' Hindi remake's release date announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 01:08 pm 1 min read

'Chatrapathi' Hindi remake's release date out

Bollywood making remakes of South Indian films is not a new phenomenon. Jayantilal Gada's production house Pen India has hopped on the bandwagon and announced their upcoming release, titled Chatrapathi hitting the theaters on May 12, 2023. The film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original one starred Prabhas and was directed by the maverick SS Rajamouli.

Story and crew of the film

The remake will star Bellamkonda Srinivas and it will also mark his Bollywood debut. The makers released the poster and it promises a power-packed action entertainer. It is helmed by VV Vinayak and the story is written by Vijayendra Prasad. The story revolves around the plight of immigrants after coming to India and their struggle without any official identity.

