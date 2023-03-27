Entertainment

Box office: 'Bheed' fails to gather crowd on first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

'Bheed' box office collection

Anubhav Sinha's Bheed is not performing up to expectations. A section of social media has labeled the film to be "anti-India" which led to the film receiving flak from citizens. Sinha is known for making socio-political films and this recent directorial has not been able to pick up its pace at the box office yet. It has received decent reviews from critics.

Strong competitors and underwhelming collections

As per India Today, the film raked in Rs. 70 lakh on Sunday. Overall, in the first weekend, it earned an underwhelming Rs. 1.85 crore. The monochromatic film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast includes Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. It is facing tough competition from Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4.

