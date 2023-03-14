Entertainment

'Shazam!,' 'Kabzaa': Every movie hitting theaters this Friday

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 14, 2023, 06:03 pm 2 min read

From 'Zwigato' to 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,' every film releasing this Friday

With the release of Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, we have got the first taste of blockbuster March. Now, there is a wide range of films waiting to be released in theaters throughout this month. From the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, to the delicate, emotional drama Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, check out all the movies releasing this Friday.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

It's time to witness one of the most powerful and effective fighters in the DC Extended Universe, Shazam, in the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 film. The 12th installment in the DCEU, the film will follow the titular superhero played by Zachary Levi, taking up the most challenging fight with a trio of powerful sisters played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by the true story of Sagarika Chatterjee, a mother of two, whose children were forcefully taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services. For the film, Rani Mukerji ditches the usual glamorous avatar and takes up the role of a sympathetic and strong-willed mother, who is ready to battle for her children.

'Zwigato'

Kapil Sharma, who is widely known for his observational humor as a stand-up comedian, will take up a serious role in the drama film Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the film captures the story of the relentlessness of life. Manas, played by Sharma, will take you on a journey into the life of an ordinary man and his never-ending challenges in a post-pandemic world.

'Kabzaa'

This Friday boasts a wealth of new titles to look forward to and one of them is Kabzaa, headlined by actors Upendra Rao, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran. Helmed by R Chandru, the film is set against the backdrop of India's pre-Independence era and traces the life of a gangster, who is the son of a freedom fighter, killed under the British Raj.

'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi'

If you are planning a movie date, then you can head straight to watch the Telugu film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, which is touted as a heartwarming romantic drama that captures the dynamics of a relationship in modern times and revolves around a young couple and complexities of love. Helmed by Srinivas Avasarala, it features Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair among others.

