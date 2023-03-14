Entertainment

'Dasara' trailer: Nani's first pan-India film offers a cinematic experience

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 14, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

Dasara, the highly anticipated film from South-sensation Nani, finally received its trailer! Ever since the project was announced, fans eagerly waited to see the film, as it is headlined by Nani, who is also known as the "Natural Star." Helmed by Srikanth Odela, this was the first time Nani's film trailer launch was held in Lucknow. Dasara will hit theaters on March 30.

Nani takes up the machete and sets out to kill

The two-minute and 14-second-long trailer opens up with gorgeous Keerthy Suresh who is prepping to get married to Dharani (Nani) and soon we enter the world of Dharani. "I won't even give you a chance to hit me again...," says Dharani who takes a machete in his hand and sets out to kill. With gory violence, Dasara promises to be an out-and-out entertainer.

Check out the announcement post

'Dasara' is Nani's most expensive film to date

With cinematic visuals, the trailer immediately grips the audience with its magnificent, larger-than-life brilliance. In the last scene, Nani is seen standing in front of a burning massive 10-headed Ravana effigy and kills mercilessly. To note, Dasara is Nani's most expensive film to date. The film will be released in Telugu in addition to dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Know more about 'Dasara'

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi, Dasara features an ensemble cast including Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, and Suresh, among others. Set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana, the period-action drama chronicles the life of a timid coward who steals coals from running trains in order to make money. After an incident, the lead character gets involved in a crime.

Earlier, Nani talked about the challenges he faced

The movie has been shot on the tough terrains of the coal mines to perfectly portray the film's storyline—which is raw, rustic, and ferocious. In an interview, Nani talked about the challenges he faced and stated, "I knew this film would be very challenging—physically and mentally, given the conditions we would be shooting in! But, even with this, you need to give it all."