Bhumi Pednekar: 5 times actor played unconventional, bold roles

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 28, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Bhumi Pednekar's debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' completed eight years

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar forayed into acting with an incredible performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha eight years ago. Notably, she made a smashing debut in the role of an overweight married woman in this size-obsessed industry. Her performance is considered one of the best by a debutant in the history of Indian cinema. Let's take a deeper look at Pednekar's unconventional movie choices.

'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the 2015 movie featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Pednekar in the lead roles. It revolves around Prem, who is married off by his parents to ease financial tensions. Sandhya, however, is dismissed by Prem due to her weight. The project subsequently opened the door for Pednekar to pursue more unconventional roles and make her own mark in less than a decade.

'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'

The 2017 satirical comedy-drama, aimed at raising awareness about sanitation conditions in India, was a massive box office success. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pednekar, the story chronicles the life of Jaya, who is newly married and moves to her husband's village where toilets do not exist. The character of Jaya was so easily embodied by Pednekar that the audience felt connected to her plight.

'Saand Ki Aankh'

Although the 2019 biographical movie is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, Pednekar, early in her career, attempted a role that was in total contrast with her previous roles. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, featured Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. With their acting prowess and comic timing, the actors seamlessly conveyed the spirit and determination of sharpshooters.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

A women-driven film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020), featured Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma as bold, beautiful women who are unapologetic and have the tendency to make bewildered life choices. They are not your usual mainstream heroines who will conceal their desires, but they are wild as much as they are loyal. We were again captivated by Pednekar's natural acting as Kitty.

'Badhaai Do'

Released in 2022, Badhaai Do is another movie that speaks volumes of Pednekar's determination to do unconventional roles and her endless love to highlight social issues through her films. The film beautifully captured the social stigma and the challenges of belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. Revolving around a lavender marriage, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao as the male lead.