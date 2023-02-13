Entertainment

This Valentine's Day, catch these re-released romantic films in theaters

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 13, 2023, 05:49 pm 3 min read

'DDLJ,' 'Jab We Met': All the timeless romantic films re-released this Valentine's Week

In honor of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, several timeless romantic films have been re-released in select theaters. The few selected iconic films from Bollywood, Hollywood, and other regional languages that took to theaters again, scream love and we cannot hold our excitement. If you are still struggling to plan your perfect date, head straight to theaters to enjoy the movies listed down below.

SRK-Kajol's 'DDLJ' created magic once again!

The 1995 cult romantic film starring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, is the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema. The film continues to enjoy screenings at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theater. The milestone-setting film has been re-released in theaters across 37 Indian cities for a period of one week, and has been doing fairly well.

Look at SRK's quirky post on the announcement of re-release

Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai. https://t.co/ImGLi1nC2m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2023

The iconic love saga 'Tamasha' returned to theaters

The Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha left a lasting impact on audiences with its unique take on relationships and a new perspective on the essence of modern love. Released in 2015, the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, was set against the beautiful landscape of Corsica. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Instagram to share the news of the re-release.

Check out the Instagram post

'Jab We Met's Geet and Aditya are back in theaters!

Alexa, play Tumse Hi from the movie Jab We Met! In case you have missed this romantic film that traced the quirky and life-transforming journey of Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), it's your time to revisit the film on the big screens. The characters stayed with us, beyond the cinema, and it's time to celebrate their love this Valentine's Day.

'Titanic's remastered version also returned

Another blockbuster film that cannot be missed this week is James Cameron's remastered version of Titanic. Along with celebrating Valentine's Week, the iconic love tragedy film, originally released on December 19, 1997, has been re-released to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. For a better viewing experience, the disaster film has been re-released in 3D 4K HDR and high frame rate, only till Friday.

A movie marathon with your loved ones

This is the perfect opportunity to take your loved ones to the theaters, and enjoy classic romantic movies, with a bucket of popcorn! Apart from the above-mentioned films, other movies that have been re-released for this week include Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney; Ved (Marathi) featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), and Hridayam (Malayalam).