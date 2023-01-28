Entertainment

SS Rajamouli expresses gratitude after 'RRR's 100-day run in Japan

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 28, 2023, 11:04 pm 2 min read

SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note after 'RRR's 100-day run in Japan

SS Rajamouli's ﻿RRR has been one of the biggest films of 2022. The film has been a rage not only in India but across the world. From being praised by acclaimed filmmakers and other celebrities to breaking records and winning prestigious international awards, the magnum opus has done it all. Now, RRR has completed 100 days in Japan, and Rajamouli shared a heartfelt note.

Why does this story matter?

RRR has become a household name and received several international accolades, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) and New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award.

The action drama film also bagged an Oscar nomination for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.

The money spinner, with such critical acclaim, has made fans hopeful for an Academy Award.

Rajamouli's heartfelt note for Japanese fans

RRR has been running in 114 theatres for over 100 days in Japan. In a tweet celebrating the achievement, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time...Gone are those fond memories...But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy. Love you Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu (sic)."

Jr. NTR's take on 'RRR' phenomenon in Japan

One of the film's protagonists, Jr. NTR, earlier spoke about the RRR phenomenon in Japan, too. He had said, "This movie collected ¥500 million in Japan, it is no joke. I was there in Japan witnessing people crying. I felt they have expressed their love for RRR as audiences more than India could." Notably, it had the perfect combination of drama, action, and emotion.

Accolades won so far

Besides the aforementioned awards, RRR also won the New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award, Saturn Award for Best International Film, Best International Feature at Atlanta Film Critics Circle, and Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association. The Rajamouli directorial was among the US National Board of Review's top 10 films of 2022, too.

More about 'RRR'

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn feature in pivotal roles. The historical fiction drama film is based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It was bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and was shot by KK Senthil Kumar. RRR 2 is reportedly on the cards as well.