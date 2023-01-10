Entertainment

Mudslide warning: Montecito, famous Hollywood town in California gets evacuated

Montecito has been receiving record rainfall for some time now

The Californian town Montecito known to be the home of many Hollywood celebrities has now been ordered to evacuate after warnings of mudslides were made by the firefighters. The city has been experiencing storms, rainfall, and other calamities for some time now. As per the warning, the mudslides can engulf the luxury homes of Montecito, rendering it unsafe for the inhabitants.

Home to many Hollywood celebrities

Montecito is the home of many noted celebrities like the British Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, actors Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow, and many more. As per a report by AFP, Montecito was expected to receive eight inches of rain in 24 hours which would have led to potential mudslides. The town contains many multi-million dollar properties and offers scenic California countryside.

Scorching of land led to higher chances of mudslides

The town has been vulnerable to mudslides because around five years back, the surrounding mountain range was destroyed by a fire. Due to the scorching of land, rains tend to have adverse effects on barren hillsides. As per the Montecito Fire department, the town has received over 20 inches of rain, exceeding its yearly average of 17 inches.

What's the forecast for the upcoming days?

Rain saturation puts a greater risk of flooding and debris flow in general. The National Weather Service said, "Two major episodes of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow are expected to impact California in quick succession during the next couple of days in association with two of the more energetic and moisture-laden parade of cyclones that are aiming directly for the state."

California is experiencing series of cyclones and bouts of rain

California has been engulfed by a series of cyclones and recently 12 people were killed, too. As per reports, more than 1,00,000 homes lost power on January 9. Governor Gavin Newsom told the media, "We expect to see the worst of it still ahead of us." Apart from mudslides, the rapid water rise will also lead to river flooding.

Resident Ellen DeGeneres shared a video

Former chat show host Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter and posted a video and wrote that the town was under mandatory evacuation. She also mentioned that she and her family are on higher ground, asking others to be safe. Apart from DeGeneres, the town is also home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Katy Perry. Ariana Grande has a mansion here, too.

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023