American rapper Big Scarr passes away at 22; cause unknown

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 23, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

American rapper Big Scarr has passed away at the age of 22, reportedly due to a drug overdose. RIP

The world of rap has lost yet another promising artist. American rapper Alexander Woods, popularly known as Big Scarr, has passed away at 22, reportedly due to a drug overdose. However, there is no official update on the exact cause of his passing yet. His death has been confirmed by American rapper and record executive Gucci Mane. May his soul rest in peace.

Fans expressed shock and distress over Scarr's sudden passing

Radric Delantic Davis, known professionally as Gucci Mane, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend. He posted three old photos with Scarr and other friends and wrote, "This hurt. I'm a miss you @bigscarr." Scarr was reportedly signed to Mane's record label 1017 and had several shows planned for next year. Several fans left condolence messages under Mane's post.

Scarr first garnered limelight in 2019 with 'Make a Play'

Scarr hailed from South Memphis. A rising star in the rapping industry, he shot to the limelight in 2019 with Make a Play, garnering global recognition for his mixtape, Big Grim Reaper (2021). He had been associated with Mane's label since 2020. In early December, he posted an update about his upcoming tour, planned to be held in collaboration with rapper Key Glock.

Earlier, Scarr had survived a deadly attack in 2020

Several speculations are currently doing rounds regarding Scarr's untimely demise. Gossip of the City reported that the 22-year-old "overdosed on percs in front of his girlfriend." Some Hollywood portals have also expressed the possibility of a lethal, deadly attack. To recall, in 2020, he was shot in the hip and resultantly, had to "have his appendix removed and his right leg realigned."

Rapping community lost several leading artists this year

This year hasn't been the best for the rapping community. In February, Snootie Wild (36) was shot to death in Houston; in April, DJ Kay Slay succumbed to COVID-19; and in May, Lil Keed (24) passed away due to natural causes. Trouble (34) was shot dead in June while Pat Stay (36) was stabbed in September. Coolio was found dead in the same month.