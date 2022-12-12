Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington teases 'Jon Snow' series

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 12, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Actor Kim Harington has possibly dropped hints about Jon Snow's series during recent event (Photo Credit: Dave Eckelman/Flickr)

When the stars of Game of Thrones (GoT) met for the official convention of the popular series on Sunday night, fans were excited to indulge in some Q&A with them, especially with Kit Harington. Fans were hopeful that the actor would comment on the development of the Jon Snow sequel series. However, Harington mostly remained mum. He had this to say.

Why does this story matter?

Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow, was talking at the GoT official convention, moderated by John Concepion and Greta Johnsen.

While Harington did not confirm the sequel series on Jon Snow, he did speak of the ending where the show left his character. GoT first aired in April 2011 and concluded with its eighth season in May 2019.

He's not okay: Harington on Snow killing Daenerys at end

Harington first began speaking about how the show ended with his character killing Daenerys. "I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," said Harington. "Where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like...I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay."

Harington presented the idea of the sequel title

Ever since Harington's comment, fans have been wondering if the actor dropped hints about the sequel series. To recall, George RR Martin reportedly confirmed through a blog post that Snow has been chosen as the working title for the project, adding that it was Harington who came up with the idea. He also said that Harington brought a team of writers on board, too.

Harington once said he didn't want to return to 'GoT'

Harington once said that he wasn't willing to return to GoT. In a 2018 interview, he said, "Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life." "...If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot, that's almost 10 years of your life. That's really unusual in an actor's career." Thankfully, his thoughts have changed.